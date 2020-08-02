Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: The Delhi Police has invited online applications for 5,846 total vacancies for the post of constable (executive) male and female. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) official website, ssc.nic.in, from August 1-September 7. Also Read - Indian Air Force STAR Exam Tentative Date Out: Exam Likely in Third Week of August | Read Details

Notably, the recruitment drive will be conducted by the SSC. The computer-based test (CBT), meanwhile, will be held between November 27-December 14.

Candidates can access the official notification from Delhi Police's official website, delhipolice.nic.in or from ssc.nic.in. Click here to read the notification in Hindi and here to read it in English. Meanwhile, candidates can also click on this link to read it directly on SSC's website.

The break-up of the 5,846 vacancies, meanwhile, is as follows: 3,433 for Constable (Exe.) Male; 1,944 for Constable (Exe.) Female, 243 for Constable (Exe.) Male (ex-servicemen-commando) and 226 for Constable (Exe.) Male (ex-servicemen-others).

The CBT will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions and will be worth 100 marks. It will be followed by a Physical Education and Measurement Test (PE/MT).

Candidates should also know that they will have to pay Rs 100 as online application fees. However, women candidates, SC/ST candidates and ex-servicemen eligible for reservation will be exempted from paying the fees.