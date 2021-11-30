Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited has invited applications to hire candidates for the post of Junior Engineer(JE), Accounts Officer(AO), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts through offline mode by December 14, 2021, till 5 PM.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 386 Senior Resident Posts on psc.cg.gov.in | Application Begins From Dec 16

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer(Civil): 1 Post

Junior Engineer(Electrical): 1 Post

Junior Engineer(QS & C): 1 Post

Accounts Officer: 1 Post

Computer Operator: 1 Post

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

JE QS & C: Rs 35000

Accounts Officer: Rs 40000

Computer Operator: Rs 25000

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format by hand or through the mail in the office of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi – 110002 on or before 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria