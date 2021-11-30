Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited has invited applications to hire candidates for the post of Junior Engineer(JE), Accounts Officer(AO), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts through offline mode by December 14, 2021, till 5 PM.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 386 Senior Resident Posts on psc.cg.gov.in | Application Begins From Dec 16
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
- Junior Engineer(Civil): 1 Post
- Junior Engineer(Electrical): 1 Post
- Junior Engineer(QS & C): 1 Post
- Accounts Officer: 1 Post
- Computer Operator: 1 Post
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale
- JE QS & C: Rs 35000
- Accounts Officer: Rs 40000
- Computer Operator: Rs 25000
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format by hand or through the mail in the office of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi – 110002 on or before 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
- Junior Engineer(Civil): A candidate must have completed B.Tech/BE (Civil) or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years of experience.
- Junior Engineer(Electrical): A candidate must have completed B.Tech/BE (Electrical) or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 3 years of experience.
- Junior Engineer(QS & C): A candidate must have completed B.Tech/BE (Civil/Survey) or Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering with 3 years of experience.
- Accounts Officer: A candidate must have completed MBA/M.Com with 3 years experience in Accounts.
- Computer Operator: A candidate must have completed a Diploma in Computer Applications and have 6 months experience in the field.