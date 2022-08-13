Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Technical and Non-Technical Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DPHCL at dphcl.org till August 18, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The applications should be submitted through the mail (dphcltd@yahoo.com) or by hand or registered post in the office from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days (Monday to Friday) on the prescribed application form. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Schedule Released at rrbcdg.gov.in; Examination Begins From August 26
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- Last Date to Apply: August 18, 2022
Delhi Police Vacancy 2022 Details
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 10 posts
- Accountant cum Cashier: 1 Post
Delhi Police Salary
- Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs.35000
- Accountant cum Cashier: Rs.30000
Delhi Police Eligibility Criteria
- Junior Engineer (Civil): B. Tech/BE (Civil) with minimum three years experience in relevant field ofbuilding Construction, Design & similar field. Maximum age 53 years as on date of publication of Advertisement Notice.
- Accountant cum Cashier: ICWA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. (Maths)/BA (Maths) or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience in accounts. Maximum age 53 years as on date of publication of Advertisement Notice.
Delhi Police Selection Procedure
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 to Release Today at rrbcdg.gov.in| Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket
Delhi Police Age Limit
- Junior Engineer (Civil): 53 years
- Accountant cum Cashier: 53 years
How to Apply?
The applications should be submitted through the mail (dphcltd@yahoo.com) or by hand or registered post in the office from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days (Monday to Friday) on the prescribed application form. The last date for submission of the application is August 18, 2022. No application after the last date and time of submission will be accepted. Only applications received in the prescribed form will be accepted. The Advertisement Notice is available on www.delhipolice.nic.in. and www.dphcl.org. Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4300 SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF at ssc.nic.in