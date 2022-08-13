Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Technical and Non-Technical Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of DPHCL at dphcl.org till August 18, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The applications should be submitted through the mail (dphcltd@yahoo.com) or by hand or registered post in the office from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days (Monday to Friday) on the prescribed application form. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Schedule Released at rrbcdg.gov.in; Examination Begins From August 26

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 18, 2022

Delhi Police Vacancy 2022 Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 10 posts

Accountant cum Cashier: 1 Post

Delhi Police Salary

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs.35000

Accountant cum Cashier: Rs.30000

Delhi Police Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil): B. Tech/BE (Civil) with minimum three years experience in relevant field ofbuilding Construction, Design & similar field. Maximum age 53 years as on date of publication of Advertisement Notice.

Delhi Police Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

Delhi Police Age Limit

Junior Engineer (Civil): 53 years

Accountant cum Cashier: 53 years

How to Apply?

The applications should be submitted through the mail (dphcltd@yahoo.com) or by hand or registered post in the office from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days (Monday to Friday) on the prescribed application form. The last date for submission of the application is August 18, 2022. No application after the last date and time of submission will be accepted. Only applications received in the prescribed form will be accepted. The Advertisement Notice is available on www.delhipolice.nic.in. and www.dphcl.org.