New Delhi: Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Communication, New Delhi has published a short notification for recruitment of Skilled Artisans, General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non Ministerial Posts. Interested candidates can apply for for various posts of Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Motor Vehicle Electrician, Tyreman, Painter, Fitter, Copper & Tin Smit and Upholster on or before 11 December 2021 upto 5 PM.

Other details such as qualification , age limit, experience, application format shall be made available in the detailed notification. The candidates should wait until the detailed notification is available on the official website i.e. indiapost.gov.in.

Last date to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment on or before December 11, 2021, up to 5 pm.

Delhi Post Office Recruitment: Vacancy details

Total Posts – 17

Motor Vehicle Mechanic – 06

Motor Vehicle Electrician -02

Tyreman – 03

Painter – 02

Fitter – 02

Copper & Tin Smith – 01

Upholster – 01

Delhi Post Office Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The candidates can check the qualification and other details, once the notification is released.

Delhi Post Skilled Artisans jobs: Salary

The selected candidate will get a salary from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 (Level -2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC)

The recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for the post of Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Motor Vehicle Electrician, Tyreman, Painter, Fitter, Copper and Tin Smit, and Upholster.