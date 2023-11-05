Home

Delhi Primary Schools Closed Again Till Nov 10 Due To Air Pollution; Classes 6 to 12 to Shift to Online Classes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government and private primary schools in the city will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels.

Delhi School Closing News: All primary schools in Delhi will be closed till November 10, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said. For grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to be ‘severe’ on Sunday with overall Air Quality Index at 482, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) In the national capital, the Aya Nagar station recorded PM 2.5 at 416 and PM 10 at 440, both in severe category while CO was at 126, in moderate category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

