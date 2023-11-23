Home

Delhi Private Nursery Admission 2024-25: Registration Begins at edudel.nic.in; Check Age Limit Criteria, First Merit List Release Date

Delhi Private Nursery Admission 2024-25 begins. Check Delhi private nursery admission-related important dates, official website, eligibility, and first merit list here.

Delhi Private Nursery Admission 2024-25: The registration process for admission for general category students to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools will begin today, November 23, 2023. According to a Directorate of Education(DoE) official notification, the last date to submit the admission forms is December 15, 2023. Meanwhile, the first list for admission will be released on January 12 next year.

All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall ensure that their admission criterion is in compliance with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in respect of admissions of Children with Disabilities. Check Delhi private nursery admission-related important dates, official website, eligibility, and first merit list here.

Delhi Private Nursery Admission 2024-25 – Check Registration Fee

Only Rs. 25 (Non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as an admission registration fee. The purchase of a prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional.

Delhi Private Nursery Admission 2024-25: Important Dates

“All private unaided recognized schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary, and/or Class- 1 level shall reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG category students & child with disability as defined in RPWD Act, 2016(under Section 12(1)(c) of Right to Education Act(2009) at entry Level Classes, wherever fresh admission are made as directed by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi vide order date 24/05/2012 in WP(C) and circulated vide this Directorate’s Circular No. 2393-2004 dated 04/06/2012.,” reads the official notification.

NOTE: Buying of prospectus of school along with the application form is not mandatory for parents and schools can neither force parents to buy a prospectus nor can charge any processing fee. Only Rs. 25/- (non-refundable) can be charged as an admission registration fee from parents.

Delhi Private Nursery Age Limit

For admission in the Pre-school(Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG), and Class-1, the minimum age for admission in this class shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by 31st March of the year in which admission is being sought in accordance with this Directorate of Education.

Vide order dated 18/12/2015, this Directorate fixed the upper age limit for admission in entry level classes, which is as under:

The age relaxation for admission of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of head of school in the minimum & upper age limit for these classes. The parents may approach the Head of School/Principal for seeking age relaxation through a manual application.

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25 Notice

Delhi Private Nursery Admission 2024-25: Regarding documents valid as proof of address

Some of indicative documents which can be considered as proof of residence of parents/child:

(a) Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

(b) Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents.

(c) Voter I-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

(d) Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

(e) Aadhaar Cand/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

Draw of Lots to be Computerized

The draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips), shall be conducted in a transparent manner in the presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in the draw of lots will be informed at least two days before the date of the draw through the website, noticeboard &e-mail by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots.

No Private Unaided Recognized Schools will process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free ship category students manually. The department shall conduct computerized draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN Category Students in r/o all the Private Unaided Recognized Schools &Freeship category students in r/o all the Private Unaided Recognized Schools running on Government allotted land and regulated by the Directorate of Education. For more details, check the official website.

For more details, check the official website.