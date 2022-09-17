DU Recruitment 2022: Hindu College, Delhi University has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of the application is October 1 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 69 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Three Days Left to Apply For 19 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Last Date to Apply: October 1, 2022
Hindu College Vacancy
Check the name of the Department and number of vacancies
- Botany: 04 posts
- Chemistry: 07 posts
- Commerce: 04 posts
- Economics: 02 posts
- English: 06 posts
- Environmental Science: 02 posts
- Hindi: 04 posts
- History: 05 posts
- Mathematics: 04 posts
- Philosophy: 04 posts
- Asstt. Prof. in Physical Education: 01 post
- Physics: 11 posts
- Political Science: 03 posts
- Sanskrit: 02 posts
- Sociology: 02 posts
- Statistics: 03 posts
- Zoology: 05 posts
Hindu College Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria
Qualifications for the post of Assistant Professor in the University Colleges: For the Disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts Till Oct 1 at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check Salary Here
Assistant Professor: Eligibility (A or B) Also Read - SBI, NABARD, HP State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs This Week
- A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.
- Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) and (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document.
- B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai). Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed official Notification shared below here
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.in. For details please visit the College Website (www.hinducollege.ac.in) as well as the University of Delhi Website (www.du.ac.in).