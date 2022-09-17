DU Recruitment 2022: Hindu College, Delhi University has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of the application is October 1 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 69 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Three Days Left to Apply For 19 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: October 1, 2022

Hindu College Vacancy

Check the name of the Department and number of vacancies

Botany: 04 posts

Chemistry: 07 posts

Commerce: 04 posts

Economics: 02 posts

English: 06 posts

Environmental Science: 02 posts

Hindi: 04 posts

History: 05 posts

Mathematics: 04 posts

Philosophy: 04 posts

Asstt. Prof. in Physical Education: 01 post

Physics: 11 posts

Political Science: 03 posts

Sanskrit: 02 posts

Sociology: 02 posts

Statistics: 03 posts

Zoology: 05 posts Direct Link: Apply Online For Hindu College Jobs Hindu College Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Qualifications for the post of Assistant Professor in the University Colleges: For the Disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education.

Assistant Professor: Eligibility (A or B)