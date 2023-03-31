Home

Education

Delhi Result 2023 For Class 9, 11 DECLARED on edudel.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Marksheet Pdf

Delhi Result 2023 For Class 9, 11 DECLARED on edudel.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Marksheet Pdf

Delhi Exam Results 2023: Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has declared the Delhi Result 2023 for Class 9 and 11 today, March 31. Students who appeared for the Delhi Government exams can now downloa

Delhi Result 2023 For Class 9, 11 DECLARED on edudel.nic.in; Direct Link To Download Marksheet Pdf

Delhi Exam Results 2023: Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has declared the Delhi Result 2023 for Class 9 and 11 today, March 31. Students who appeared for the Delhi Government exams can now download and check their scorecards for Arts, Commerce and Science on the official Delhi Schools Result portal/ websites – edustud.nic.in and edudel.nic.in.

Delhi Government conducted the exams for Class 9 and Class 11 students in the month of February and March. Delhi DoE has declared the results today, March 31, 2023 for Class 9 and Class 11 Science, Arts and Commerce stream.

You may like to read

Here’s How to check Delhi Result 2023 for Class 9 and 11

Visit the official website of the Delhi Education Department, i.e., edudel.nic.in. Look for the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on it. You will be redirected to the Delhi Schools Annual Exam Result pageEnter your ‘student ID’, and then select the class and section from the drop down menu Enter your date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY formatEnter the virtual code as displayed on the screen And finally click on submit to view your result online Once the result is displayed on the screen, you can download and take a print out of your Delhi Class 9th and 11th result for further reference.

Delhi Board recently declared the results of Classes 3 to 8 on March 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government school students from Classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class without exams. As per the recent notification issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, of UP Basic Education Council which said promotion of any student from classes 1 to 8 will not be stopped. The UP board’s annual scorecard is scheduled to release today. The school principal will distribute the scorecard to students.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.