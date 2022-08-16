Delhi School Closing Latest News Today: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, many are asking when the Delhi government will shut the physical schools and go back to virtual mode again. The parents and students are in stress as the COVID cases are rising steeply over the last few days. On Monday, Delhi’s Covid-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. Moreover, Delhi on Friday saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. Alarmingly, the number of COVID cases in the country also remained between 12K to 20K over the past two weeks.Also Read - Omicron-specific Covid Vaccine for India Expected in Next 6 Months, Says Adar Poonawalla

Schools across the national capital reopened today after a rather long weekend. Even as the schools witnessed a steady attendance, parents in the city are growing uneasy over COVID cases and are asking if the Delhi school holidays would be announced in the wake of high COVID Case positivity rate. However, no official announcement has been made by the Government or the schools. Also Read - Punjab Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Public Places Amid Rising COVID Cases. Check Full Guidelines

The rising COVID cases have started to unsettle the parents, especially of the primary and pre-primary classes. Mother of a Class 2 child expressed concern and said her daughter is too young and the masks have come off and now there are no options for hybrid classes either. Also Read - Delhi COVID Surge: New BA2.75 Omicron Sub-Variant Causing Majority Infections, Escaping Immunity | Top Points

Expressing concern, another parent said she has seen teachers moving without masks at the school. She said even though she does not want schools to be closed again, but there must be some measures that must be put in place. Such concerns are being received from parents with the rise in COVID cases.

On the other received, schools are firm that holidays should not be announced and refuse any plans of closing the institutions for any grade.

Earlier in the day, due to spurt in Covid cases in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said the pandemic is far from over and urged people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior.

“We are witnessing a rise in Covid-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down,” Delhi’s Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena tweeted.