These Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till Tomorrow as Waterlogging Continues in Several Areas | Full List Here

Delhi School Closing News: The schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 due to the functional relief camps include MCPS Palla (Girls) Narela Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri R-Block Civil Lines Zone.

Delhi School Closing News update: Keeping the safety of students in mind, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of schools till July 18 as the waterlogging situation continues to persist in several parts of the national capital. Issuing an order, the Directorate of Education in Delhi released the list of schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 owing to the relief camps there or as a preventative measure due to waterlogging. The MCD has also released a list of all schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools that will open on July 17.

The MCD in a statement said in accordance with the receding water level of Yamuna River, all MCD schools (except those listed below), shall open on July 17 (Monday).

“However, on account of Relief camps functional in the below listed School Buildings and as a precautionary measure in others due to waterlogging shall remain close on July 17 and 18,” the MCD said in the statement.

List of Schools to Remain Shut Till July 18

The list of schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 due to the functional relief camps were MCPS Palla (Girls) Narela Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri R-Block Civil Lines Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri EE-Block Civil Lines Zone, MCPS Jahangirpuri F&G-Block Civil Lines Zone, MCPS Zakir Nagar Hindi/Urdu Central Zone, MCPS Nangli Razapur Central Zone and others.

Other schools that would remain closed on July 17 and 18 due to waterlogging or precautionary measures were MCPS Inderpuri Karol Bagh Zone, MCPS Sewa Nagar-N Block Central Zone, MCPS Lajpat Nagar-I Central Zone and MCPS Wazirabad Works Civil Lines Zone.

Online Classes to Continue

The MCD further added in all the listed schools that would remain closed, teachers would work from home and conduct classes through online mode of teaching.

“In all above listed schools, teachers shall work from home and conduct classes through online mode of teaching during the regular school hours. All HoS/Incharges are further directed to assess the ground-level situation of their schools and if apprehension arises of flooding and endanger the safety of the students, as the situation warrants, may close the schools under prior intimation to the Zonal head,” said the MCD statement.

Water Level in Yamuna River Rises

The development comes as the water level of the Yamuna River on Monday morning crossed 205.48 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging situation continues to persist in several parts of the national capital.

According to Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 AM on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 AM on Sunday.

The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10. The hourly water discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage which had gone up to approximately 3,60,000 cusecs on July 11 was at 53,955 cusecs on Sunday at 08:00 PM.

