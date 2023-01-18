Home

Will Delhi Schools Be Closed For Winter Vacation Again? Parents Express Concern Over Increasing Cold Wave

The Delhi government has not issued any order to extend the winter break and the schools were reopened on December 16 after winter vacations.

Parents said the schools should hold online classes if syllabus and exams are the concerns.

Delhi School Closing News Today: Winter vacation in Delhi schools were not extended and the schools were opened from January 16. As the cold wave has gripped Delhi and the temperature is dipping in various places, parents expressed concerned and said the schools should be closed at least for the younger students.

The reaction from the parents comes as the national capital is witnessing one of the coldest winters this season. According to IMD weather update, temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, various parts of North India should brace for another cold wave as the temperature is expected to dip even more. Looking at the cold wave, the parents have expressed their concerns and urged the authorities to close the schools till the weather improves.

Here’s what parents say

One of the parents said the schools should be closed at least for the younger students and the school administration must take a call regarding the school closure as sending children out in such weather can cause health issues.

Another parent said the schools should hold online classes if syllabus and exams are the concerns but reopening schools in such weather is not good for the students.

Winter Vacations Extended In Other Places

Due to the cold wave, the schools in Haryana have been shut closed till January 21 and Haryana’s Directorate of School Education has extended the winter holidays in all schools in the state till January 21 due to the weather conditions.

In a similar situation, the Chandigarh administration has extended winter vacations till January 21. The schools in Rajasthan’s Udaipur are also closed till January 18, 2023.