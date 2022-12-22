Govt Schools In Delhi To Remain Shut For 12 Days During Winter Vacations From Jan 1

Delhi School Closing News Today: The Delhi government said in the order that the 'remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to 14.

Delhi School Closing News Today: Due to ongoing air pollution and winter vacation, the Delhi government said that the schools in the national capital under the Directorate of Education will remain closed during winter vacation from January 1 to 12. However, the ‘Remedial classes’ will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to 14.

“The government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed during winter vacation from 1st January to 12th January 2023. ‘Remedial classes’ will be held for classes IX to XII from 2nd January to 14th January 2023,” the Delhi govt said in the new order.

Read Notice Here:

According to the circular issued by the Delhi Government, to revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level or academic performance, remedial classes will be held. Notably, the remedial classes will be held to enable the students in revising basic concepts.

“In case of double shifted schools, Remedial Classes will be held in separate wings of the school. However, if there is a space crunch, the HoS of Evening Shift Schools may consult the concerned DDE (District) and opt for Evening Timings accordingly,” the notification reads.

For these classes, the morning shift will start at 08:30 AM and will end at 12:50 PM. And the second shift will start at 01:30 PM and will conclude at 05:50 PM.

In the notification, certain guidelines have also been highlighted by the Delhi Government. As per the guidelines, the duration of one period should not be less than one hour. In classes 9 and 10, English, Science and Maths subjects must be taught daily mandatorily.