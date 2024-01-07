Home

Delhi School Holiday Announced: Schools Closed Till January 12 Up to Class 5 Due to Cold Wave

Delhi School Winter Vacation Extended: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday announced that schools in the national capital will be closed for the next five days due to the cold weather conditions

Odisha Schools Closed Due To Cyclone Michaung

Delhi School Winter Vacation Extended: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday announced that schools in the national capital will be closed for the next five days due to the cold weather conditions. This closure applies to students from Nursery to Class 5.

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 7, 2024

