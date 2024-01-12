Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 LIVE: First Selection List For Students at edudel.nic.in(Today); How to Check

Home

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list of shortlisted students for Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 today, January 12, 2024.

Delhi School Nursery Admission 2024-25 LIVE: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list of shortlisted students for Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 today, January 12, 2024. The merit list of selected students along with a waiting list will be published on the notice board and the official website of the respective schools. All the Private unaided Recognized Schools must also upload the details of children admitted and in-waiting under Open Seats and marks allotted to them by the schools under their point system on the module developed by the department.

The school will be uploading the criteria along with the related points for admission and will declare the first list of shortlisted candidates along with the points earned by them as per their criteria on January 12 (Friday), 10 days from January 13 to January 22, 2024, is being reserved for the schools to answer queries of parents regarding the points allotted to their ward on school’s criterion. Schools must have a well-documented mechanism of responding to parent’s queries, either through email or through letters maintain details in a register.

NOTE: Delhi Nursery admission is being held for entry-level classes (below six years of age) for Open seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the session 2024-25.

The lottery, if computerized or through slips, will be conducted transparently in the presence of parents. The school will notify all eligible parents of students participating in the lottery at least two days before the draw through the school’s website, noticeboard, and email. The draw of lots will be recorded on video, and the school will retain the footage. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting in the box, being used for draw of lots.

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25: How to Check First List of Shortlisted Students?

One can check the first list of shortlisted students for Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 through the official website of the Directorate of Education(DoE) at https://www.edudel.nic.in/. One can even the Delhi Nursery Admission First list 2024 at the respective websites of the school.

