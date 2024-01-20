Home

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024-25: Second Merit List to Release on This Date; Know How to Check

Delhi Private School Nursery Admission 2024-25: Registration Form to Release on Nov 23; Check Eligibility, Age Limit

The registration period for Delhi Nursery Admission has concluded, and it is now time for the announcement of the merit list. Yes, you heard it right! The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the second list of shortlisted students for Delhi Nursery admission 2024-25 soon. The merit list will be published for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1 at private, unaided recognized schools of Delhi. Going by the schedule, the second list of selected children along with a waiting list will be published on January 29, 2024. Parents, and guardians who applied for nursery admissions of their kids can access the merit list at the official website edudel.nic.in. The merit list will also be available on the websites of the respective nursery schools.

After the school declares the second list of shortlisted candidates, seven days from January 31 to February 6, 2024, will be kept for the schools to answer queries of parents regarding the points allotted to their ward on the school’s criterion. Schools are required to have a well-documented mechanism of responding to parents’ queries, either through email or through letters maintain details in a register.

The registrations for nursery admissions began on November 11, 2023, and remained opened till December 15, 2023. The Monitoring Cell will also redress the grievance of the parents, if any, against the school regarding adopting the unjustified criteria, received in the District manually or through online which may be filed by the applicants at the link available in the scroll on this Directorate’s website i.e. www.edudel.nic.in under heading Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024-25: Subsequent List to Release in February

A subsequent merit list will be released on February 21, only if seats remain vacant after the queries are addressed by the authorities. The admissions will be closed by March 08, 2024. After the closure of the admission process, Deputy Directors of Education (Distt.) shall compile the school-wise details of vacant seats under the General Category in Format-2 and forward the same to this branch latest by 09.03.2024(Saturday) for publicizing the school-wise

vacant seats details in the public domain to facilitate the schools to get vacant seats filled.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25(PDF)

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: How to Check Your Kid’s Name in Second Merit List?

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi at edudel.nic.in. Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit the websites of the respective schools.

Click on the ‘Delhi Nursery admissions 2024 second merit list’ link available on the homepage.

Fill in the details of the child who is seeking admission to one of the nursery schools.

Enter the login details(if applicable) such as application number, date of birth (DOB), and other details to access the merit list.

Download and make a hard copy of the result for future use.

All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall ensure that their admission criterion is in compliance with the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in respect of admissions of Children with Disabilities. “No Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free ship category students manually. The department shall conduct computerized draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN Category Students in r/o all the Private Unaided Recognized Schools &Freeship category students in r/o all the Private Unaided Recognized Schools running on Government allotted land and regulated by Directorate of Education,” reads the official notice. For more details, check out this space – https://www.india.com/education/

