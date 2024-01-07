Home

Delhi School news Reopening LIVE: 'Kal School ki Chutti' hai?' As the winter break nears its end, uncertainty hangs over the potential reopening of schools in the national capital.

Delhi School News Reopening Today LIVE Updates: Is there a school holiday tomorrow(‘Kal School ki Chutti’ hai)? Have the school timings in Delhi changed?” These are the common questions your school-going child might ask you. As the winter break nears its end, uncertainty hangs over the potential reopening of schools in the national capital. The Delhi’s Directorate of Education has yet to decide whether to resume classes on Monday or extend the closure due to the ongoing cold wave conditions in the Delhi-NCR region. On Saturday night (January 6), the Delhi Directorate of Education initially issued an order to extend the winter vacation in schools across the national capital. However, this order was promptly withdrawn soon after its issuance. The Department of Education clarified that the earlier order, which extended the winter break, was mistakenly issued. It has been immediately withdrawn, and a decision regarding the matter will be made tomorrow morning. Due to the biting cold waves and low visibility, the scheduled winter break for Delhi schools, set from January 1 to January 6, 2024, could be extended (An official order can be expected on Sunday morning(today, January 7) regarding the resumption of classes). Given that Saturday(January 6) marks the end of the break, it is important to note whether the schools will reopen on Monday or not. Delhi is currently facing severe cold waves, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the upcoming days due to anticipated dense fog, light rainfall, and a decrease in temperature. Will Delhi alter school timings? Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on whether the Delhi Government will extend school holidays or change school timings.

Delhi School News Today LIVE Updates

