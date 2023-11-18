Home

Delhi School Reopening From Nov 20? Decision On Resumption Of Classes Soon As Winter Break Ends

Given that today marks the end of the Delhi schools early winter break, it is important to note whether the schools will reopen on Monday or not. To know more, read this story.

Delhi School Reopening News: In view of the ‘severe’ level of air pollution in the national capital Delhi schools will be closed for a winter break from November 9 to 18, 2023. The order referred to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV having been implemented in Delhi in view of the high level of pollution and said no respite is predicted in the near future. “In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in the near future is predicted by the IMO, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home,” a circular from the Delhi Directorate of Education stated. “Accordingly, all schools shall observe winter break with effect from November 9, 2023, to November 18, 2023,” it stated. Given that today marks the end of the break, it is important to note whether the schools will reopen on Monday or not. To know more, read this story.

Delhi Primary Schools Closed Again Till Nov 10

Earlier this month, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12. Originally scheduled to remain closed till November 10, schools were compelled to extend the winter break for the 2023-24 session due to increasing pollution levels. The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) measures prompted this decision, prioritizing the closure of schools to ensure the safety of children and staff at home.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government set up a six-member special task force to ensure strict implementation of the Centre’s air pollution control plan GRAP in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, PTI reported. Delhi’s special secretary (environment) will head the STF whose members include senior officials from the departments of transport, traffic, revenue, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD).

Delhi Pollution Control Committee to “Stringent measures” to improve the AQI in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal has directed the authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to take “stringent measures” to improve the AQI in Delhi-NCR. Observing that there has been no “visible improvement” in the national capital’s air quality, the green panel directed the authorities concerned to file a fresh action taken report by November 20.

Delhi’s Air quality index (AQI)

An air quality index (AQI) is an indicator that is developed by government agencies to communicate to the people and masses how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Remember, the higher the AQI, the worse the air.

On Thursday, the capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 412 at 3 pm. Its 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 419 on Thursday. It was 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday, 358 on Monday, 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, 279 on Friday and 437 on Thursday.

The relatively better air quality last weekend is attributed to rain. Air pollution levels surged in the following days due to intense firecrackers bursting on Diwali night and a resurgence in stubble burning in the neighbouring states. These effects were compounded by unfavourable meteorological conditions, primarily calm winds and low temperatures, hindering the dispersion of pollutants. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (374), Gurugram (404), Greater Noida (313), Noida (366), and Faridabad (415) also recorded very poor to severe air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

AQI Category, Pollutants and Health Breakpoints Chart(Source: pib.gov.in. Screenshot has been taken from 2014 PIB)

Delhi School Reopening Status Uncertain as Winter Break Nears Conclusion on Nov 20

With the winter break poised to conclude tomorrow, the uncertainty looms over whether schools will resume on Monday or continue to remain closed. Currently, the State Government has not made a decision to reopen schools, given the persistently high air quality concerns in the Delhi-NCR region.

The possibility of school reopening hinges on the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. If the AQI decreases to a safer level, the government may choose to reopen. Students, parents, and school staff are urged to await the official announcement. Any updates regarding this matter will also be communicated here.

