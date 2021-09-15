New Delhi: The Delhi government has postponed the reopening of all schools for students up to class 8 till October and will decide on resuming classes for them later. The Kejriwal government has issued a list of activities permitted from intervening night of September 15-16 till intervening night of September 30 to October 1.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State Plans to Resume Classes From 1 to 5 After Consulting Experts, Says Education Minister BC Nagesh

Schools/institutes for students up to class 8 will remain closed, the Delhi government order said.

Schools/colleges for students from classes 9th and above will continue to be allowed to with 50 per cent capacity of classroom, it said.

Meanwhile, Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customers (B2C) exhibitions will be allowed.