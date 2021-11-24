New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a high-level meeting with senior officers on Wednesday to review the restrictions imposed in the city to contain high pollution levels. CM Kejriwal and experts will hold the meeting wherein a decision regarding resumption of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions might be taken.Also Read - Hold Emergency Meet, Work From Home For A Week: What Supreme Court Said During Hearing on Delhi Pollution | Top Quotes

A group of 140 parents in the national capital has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention for the reopening of schools that were closed due to deteriorating air quality. In the letter, the parents have said that schools were already closed for a longer period due to COVID-19 and while construction and other activities have been allowed keeping in mind weather-related changes that have resulted in minor improvements in AQI, “children and their education be given equal attention, in fact greater, priority”.

Schools Shut, WFH Extended

Owing to the rising air pollution, the Delhi government had shut schools as well as offices for a week. Besides, it had extended work from home for GNCTD officials till November 26. On Monday, after the marginal improvement in the city’s air quality, the Delhi government lifted the ban on construction activities. However, strict monitoring will continue by 585 teams, and immediate action will be taken against violators of the 14-point anti-dust pollution measures.

“The pollution levels which had been rising since after November 4 reached an AQI of over 600 at some point. Now, we can see the intensity of pollution gradually reducing as a result of the various pollution control actions and initiatives. Keeping these trends and improvements in mind, a decision to uplift the ban on construction and demolition activities has been taken,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Nov 22.

Delhi Govt’s Plan to Tackle Pollution