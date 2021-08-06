New Delhi: In a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the issue of re-opening of schools and educational institutions was deliberated upon in detail, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: Classes 9-12 to Start From August 23 on Alternate Days | Detail Plan Here

It was decided in the meeting to set up an expert committee along with Education and Health Department officials to evaluate and finalise detailed plan comprising SOPs, preparedness of schools to adhere to and implement those SOPs, vaccination of staff, addressing concerns of parents and involvement of all stakeholders.

A decision in this regard will be taken thereafter.