New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 5. Notably, this comes after the state government last week said that schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen from September 21 for students of Classes 9 to 12.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order by the state government read. School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work," it added.

Notably, the Unlock' 4 guidelines permits students from class 9 to 12 to go to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.