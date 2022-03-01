New Delhi: After lifting all COVID curbs in the national capital as the cases went down, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines and said the students of classes 10 and 12 will have to now physically attend schools and appear for the offline exam. The Directorate of Education (DoE) in this regard has sent a circular to all schools, asking them to comply with the order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).Also Read - DDMA Lifts All COVID-19 Curbs: What Changes in Delhi From Today. Full Details Here

“Consent of parents for attending offline classes/ exams will not be mandatory for students of classes X and XII. Schools may also deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with Covid-appropriate behavior as notified from time to time,” the order said. Also Read - Delhi Lifts COVID Curbs as Cases Decline, Wearing of Mask Not Mandatory in Private Cars | Check Full Guidelines

According to reports, the schools up to Class 9 and 11 will function in hybrid mode till March 31, 2022. Also Read - Delhi Govt Likely to Relax COVID Curbs Further as Cases Decline, DDMA to Meet on Feb 25

Copt of the order:

Even though the Centre earlier dropped the mandatory parental consent for students to physically attend schools from its guidelines, the Delhi government had earlier decided to continue with it. However, now the Delhi government said the students will have to physically attend classes and exams.

It must be noted that the students of several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CISCE, Maharashtra board, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha board were holding protests on social media against the decision to conduct the board exam 2022 in offline mode. They were requesting the Centre to cancel board exam 2022.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court has dismissed the plea against offline board exams 2022 saying “let authorities take the decision”.