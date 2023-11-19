Home

No Outdoor Sports Activities, Morning Assembly: Here’s How Delhi Schools Are Planning to Resume Physical Classes From Tomorrow

Following a decline in pollution levels, all government-aided and private schools in the national capital will reopen from Monday, November 20, 2023.

Delhi School Reopening Update: Following a decline in pollution levels, all government-aided and private schools in the national capital will reopen from Monday, November 20, 2023. In simple words, Delhi schools can reopen for physical classes from Monday, November 20. The latest announcement was made by the Delhi government on Saturday. “This is in continuation of order issued on 18/11/2023 vide which winter break w.e.f 9.11.2023 to 18.11.2023 was declared due to Severe plus (AQI>450) air quality prevailing in Delhi at that time,” a circular by the Directorate of Education said.

“Seeing that the Air Quality Index has improved(AQI down from >450 to 322 and as per the forecast by the IMD/IITM that there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Air Quality of Delhi in near future, the Sub-Committee on GRAP vise their order no. 120017.27.GRAP/2021/CAQM dated 18.11.2023 has revoked their order dates 05.11.2023 vide which action under Stage IV of GRAP had been invoked,” the circular further reads.

No Outdoor Sports Activities, Morning Assembly: Here’s How Delhi Schools Are Planning to Resume Physical Classes

Classes for all students from pre-school to standard 12 will resume from November 20 onwards. Despite the reopening of schools, the government has announced a one-week ban on outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies. “However, Outdoor Sports Activities and Morning Assembly will not be held for next one week from the issuance of this Order, ” the circular reads. The Directorate of Education has asked schools to inform parents in advance about the resumption of classes Schools in Delhi were shut down and a winter break was announced on November 8 amid rising pollution in the city and growing health concerns.

Centre’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

The Centre’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR categorises actions to control pollution into four stages: Stage I — Poor (AQI 201-300), Stage II — Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage III — Severe (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV — Severe Plus (AQI above 450). In view of the dip in air pollution levels, the Centre on Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi. As per a PTI report, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, asked Delhi and NCR states to revoke all emergency measures, under which only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

Delhi Air quality: Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs improved further on Sunday due to favourable atmospheric conditions, primarily wind direction and speed, monitoring agencies said. The city’s air quality index stood at 290 at 7 am. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 319 on Saturday, 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (275), Gurugram (242), Greater Noida (232), Noida (252) and Faridabad (318) also recorded very poor air quality. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

