New Delhi: Concerned about the health of their children due to the extreme heatwave, parents in the national capital on Tuesday urged the Delhi government to either revise the school timings or advance the summer holidays. The development comes as many schools in the country have already curtailed outdoor activities in view of the sweltering heat coupled with the ongoing spike in Covid cases. However, parents claimed that the school timings are not feasible for students to step out in this extreme heat.Also Read - Beat the Heat: Delhi Man Grows an Entire Garden on His Autorickshaw's Roof, Earns Praises Online | See Viral Pics and Video

The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius which was two notches above normal for this time of the year. Also Read - IMD Predicts Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In THESE States. Check Forecast For Your State Here

In view of the ongoing heatwave, the Haryana government had on Monday changed the timings of all schools — government and private –and said the new timing will be from 7 AM to 12 PM for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4. Also Read - India Is Sizzling: Heatwave Kills 25 In Maharashtra; Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani Hill-Stations Bake Above 30 Deg C

However, no such measures have been announced in Delhi yet for the schools.

“On one side, the Centre advised not to go out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 PM. But in Delhi, most of the schools timings are between 8 AM -2 PM. Students reach home by 3 PM. That means during peak summer hours, students are out in the sun, which is really dangerous. We request Delhi government to either revise the school timings like other states are doing or pre-pone summer holidays,” Aparajitha Gautam, President of, Delhi Parents Association, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Talking to news agency PTI, another parent said his child’s school is offering flexibility in attendance but he doesn’t want to restrict children from going to school again as they are just getting into the groove. “So, revision of school timings is the best solution in this case,” he said.

The ongoing intense heatwave has sent the mercury going up across large swathes of the country with the temperature in Delhi rising up to 46 degrees Celsius. The national capital also recorded second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

However, the IMD said a partly cloudy sky is likely in city as the minimum temperature rose by a notch in the national capital on Tuesday to settle at 28.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 60 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

In Delhi, the temperature came down to 40.5 degrees Celsius Celsius on Sunday as easterly winds barrelled through the capital under the influence of a Western Disturbance. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.