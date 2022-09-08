New Delhi: The Directorate of Education on Thursday said it has started the online registration for class 11 non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools. For the unversed, the non-plan admissions are meant for those students who have been out of school, or dropped out for any reason. It is also for those students whose parents have been transferred from different states to Delhi and if a student comes from unrecognised school.Also Read - Now EWS Students Within 3 Kms Radius Can Also Apply In Delhi Private Schools

The Directorate of Education said the online registration for class 11 non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools began on Thursday. The DoE further added that the online registration of candidates will continue till September 13 and schools allotted to registered candidates will be displayed on September 16. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Conduct Survey During Summer Break to Identify Out-of-School Children

“Submission and verification of documents for admission in allotted schools have to be done between September 17 to September 21. Forms for registration are available on the home page of the department’s website,” the DoE said in a statement. Also Read - Face Mask, Social Distancing: Delhi Issues Advisory to Private Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases

“Director of Education at his discretion may provide relaxation in upper age to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on the grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student,” it added.

Guidelines for non-plan admissions to Class 11

The students who have passed class X during the Academic Session 2021-22 from Govt. / Govt. Aided Schools under Directorate of Education cannot apply for registration.

As per the guidelines, the students who have passed Secondary examination (Class X) directly from NIOS with 55% marks or above in aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission.

The students with 50% marks or above in aggregate of 5 main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities with Skill Subjects.

Non-plan admissions to Class 11: Here’s how to register online