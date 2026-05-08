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Delhi schools big update: Summer vacations from this date, remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12 to begin Monday

Delhi schools big update: Summer vacations from this date, remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12 to begin Monday

Delhi schools big update: Summer vacations from this date, remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12 to begin Monday

Delhi schools big update | (Image: ANI)

Delhi schools big update: In a major step, the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has announced an academic plan for all the government schools in the national capital. The announcement was made on May 8, i.e., Friday for the schools concerning the upcoming summer holidays. According to the official notification, the schools will now observe vacation between May 11 and June 30. Conversely, the remedial classes for the students of grades 9, 10, and 12 will be scheduled from May 11 to May 23.

Delhi | All govt schools will observe summer vacation from 11th of May. However, remedial classes for class IX , X and XII shall be organised from Monday, 11th May. pic.twitter.com/XQqUUKH7iW — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

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