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Delhi schools big update: Summer vacations from this date, remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12 to begin Monday

Delhi schools big update: Summer vacations from this date, remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12 to begin Monday

Published date india.com Published: May 8, 2026 4:23 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi schools big update: Summer vacations from this date, remedial classes for Classes 9, 10, 12 to begin Monday
Delhi schools big update | (Image: ANI)

Delhi schools big update: In a major step, the Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has announced an academic plan for all the government schools in the national capital. The announcement was made on May 8, i.e., Friday for the schools concerning the upcoming summer holidays. According to the official notification, the schools will now observe vacation between May 11 and June 30. Conversely, the remedial classes for the students of grades 9, 10, and 12 will be scheduled from May 11 to May 23.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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