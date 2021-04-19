New Delhi: All schools in Delhi will remain closed from tomorrow as the Delhi government has advanced the summer vacation in all schools in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation. The vacation which was scheduled from May 11 to June 3 has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9. Also Read - Early Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools From April 20 in View of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Minister

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 (tomorrow) to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limit.

Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days.

(With inputs from PTI)