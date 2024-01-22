Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Delhi Schools Closed For General Shift, Evening to Operate From 2:30 PM

Delhi schools will remain closed for general shift. However, schools conducting classes in the evening shift will remain open.

Delhi School Closed: The Pran Prathistha ceremony is all set to be conducted on Monday in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. The entire nation appears deeply immersed in religious fervor. Certain states have declared half-day holidays, while others have opted for a complete closure of educational institutions. Speaking of public holidays, Delhi government schools will remain closed in the first half of Monday in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Delhi schools will remain closed for the general shift. To know more read below:-

Schools in Delhi running in the morning, and general shifts will be closed tomorrow in observance of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. However, schools conducting classes in the evening shift will remain open. “In accordance with the Office Memorandum no. 10(455)/Coord/LG/ 2021/159 dated 20.01.2024 issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi Govt. establishments on 22.01.2024 to enble the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools of Delhi running in General & Morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on 22.01.2024,” reads the official notice.

“However, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools running in Evening Shift shall start at 02:30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05:30 p.m,” Bhupesh Chaudhary, Director Education in an official notice said.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Talking of holidays, Jharkhand has declared a holiday for government schools on Monday, while its offices, other establishments, and public sector banks will remain closed for half a day on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration.

Ram temple ceremony: J’khand declares holiday for govt schools, half-day office on Monday

The decision was taken following a direction from Chief Minister Hemant Soren in this regard, an official said, news agency PTI reported. All government offices in Jharkhand will be closed till 2.30 pm on Monday, and schools will remain shut for the whole day in view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to a notification issued by the department of personnel and administrative reforms. A large number of private schools in the state have also declared a holiday on Monday, the official added.

