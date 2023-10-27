Home

Education

Delhi Schools to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Valmiki Jayanti; Check State-Wise Updates Here

In view of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Schools in Delhi will remain closed tomorrow, October 28.

Delhi School Holiday 2023 List: In view of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Schools in Delhi will remain closed tomorrow, October 28, 2023, as per media reports. Apart from Delhi, schools in several states will also remain on Saturday, October 28. Even though Dussehra has concluded, several local holidays are scheduled for the months of October and November, resulting in the closure of schools on various days.

School Holiday List 2023 – Check State-Wise School Closing News Updates Here

Uttar Pradesh(UP) Schools Closed Tomorrow Due to UPPSC PET, Valmiki Jayanti

Speaking of holidays, owing to the UPPSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) being conducted in several parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared holidays for schools across 35 districts. Schools in 35 districts will remain closed on October 28, 29 as a preventive measure with some of the institutions being allocated as designated exam centres for the UPPSC PET. Candidates who qualify in UPSSSC PET are eligible to appear for the UPSSSC PET Mains exam. The examination will be held in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin from 10 AM to 12 noon. The afternoon shift will begin from 3 PM to 5 PM. Over 20 lakh aspirants will be appearing for the competitive examination. Several schools will remain shut due to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Bhopal Schools Closed

In order to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Schools in Bhopal will remain closed on October 28, 2023, according to local reports.

Valmiki Jayanti – Check History, Significance And Importance Of This Day

Valmiki Jayanti, also known as Pragat Diwas is celebrated to honour the ancient poet Maharishi Valmiki- who is also the author of the great Hindu epic Ramayana. The day is celebrated to honor the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, who is not only a celebrated poet but also a revered sage in Hinduism. He is best known for composing the Ramayana, one of the most significant and ancient Indian epics that narrates the life and adventures of Lord Rama, an avatar of the god Vishnu. On this day, devotees pay their respects to Maharishi Valmiki by visiting his ashrams, reciting verses from the Ramayana, and participating in cultural events and processions.

Speaking of holidays, have you checked the forthcoming November school holidays? With Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary, Diwali, and Children’s Day around the corner, students are brimming with anticipation for both the celebrations and the upcoming break. To check November School holiday list, click here.

It’s recommended that students and parents refer to the school’s diary or official communication to determine the specific number of holidays their school observes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.