Delhi MCD Polls 2022: Govt Schools to Remain Shut on Dec 5, Classes May be Held in Online Mode

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest Update: The Delhi government issued another notice on Friday and said the MCD schools will remain shut on December 5 following MCD elections. However, classes can be conducted by available teachers in online mode.

In the notice, the DoE Delhi stated in a letter issued to all the heads of government schools that December 3 is to be declared a holiday in schools because of polling preparations for the Delhi MCD election 2022.

The DoE Delhi has directed schools to convey the information to students, staff members and other concerned members.

“All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022,” the DoE said in a statement.

“The heads of schools are also informed that all schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 (Second Saturday). The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents,” it added.