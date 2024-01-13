Home

Delhi Schools For Nursery to Class 5 to Reopen From Jan 15? Know When Physical Classes Will Resume

Delhi Schools Reopening news: In view of the prevailing cold weather conditions, winter break in Delhi schools was extended till January 12 for students from Nursery to Class 5. Following the Second S

Delhi Schools Reopening news: In view of the prevailing cold weather conditions, winter break in Delhi schools was extended till January 12 for students from Nursery to Class 5. Following the Second Saturday and Sunday on the 13th and 14th of January, respectively, the Primary class students are scheduled to resume physical classes on January 15, 2024 (Monday). With the school opening on Monday, there is no relief in the prevailing weather conditions.

Earlier, schools were scheduled to open on January 8; however, the physical classes for students from nursery to Class 5 remain suspended. All teaching and non-teaching staff were advised to report for duty with effect from Monday, January 8, as usual. Taking to X, Delhi Education Minister Atishi wrote, “Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5.” “However, in view of the weather conditions, no school will start before 8 AM and have classes beyond 5 PM,” read an order from Delhi’s Directorate of Education.

At 3.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning this winter

Dense fog conditions continued in north India as a cold wave continued its grip on Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi on Saturday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city. “v Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.01.2024): Dense to Very Dense fog reported in isolated pockets of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal and Andra Pradesh;” the IMD said in a post on ‘X’.

In Delhi, the lowest temperature of this season was recorded at Safdurjung at 8:30 am this morning at 3.6 degrees which is a deviation of 3.8 degrees from the normal Minimum Temperature of the season.

As the cold wave continues to grip the national capital, there’s a chance the government might extend a winter vacation holiday for school children. The plummeting temperatures have made it difficult for primary school children to travel to and from school, posing a risk to their health and safety.

According to the Railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

As the winter break draws to a close on January 15, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding whether schools will reopen on Monday or continue to remain closed. The decision is contingent on both the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and the prevailing Cold wave conditions. Should the AQI decrease to a safer level, the government may opt to resume regular school activities for nursery to class 5. It is advised that students, parents, and school staff patiently await the official announcement. Students, parents, and school staff are urged to await the official announcement. Any updates regarding this matter will also be communicated here. As of now, it is confirmed by a circular by the Department of Education that the students of primary classes will join back school in physical mode on January 15.

An air quality index (AQI) is an indicator that is developed by government agencies to communicate to the people and masses how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Remember, the higher the AQI, the worse the air.

