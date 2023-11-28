Home

Delhi Schools Must Have Minimum 220 Working Days In An Academic Year: Department Of Education

The DoE has directed all schools of the national capital that they must have a minimum of 220 working days in a single academic year.

New Delhi: Education is a fundamental right and all children must be given the opportunity for the same. Schools students get a lot of holidays and breaks on different festivals, other occasions and winter and summer vacations. The holidays are enjoyed by the students but it also negatively affects their studies and keeping this in mind, the Department of Education has issued a direction for all schools in Delhi that their academic year must have a minimum of 220 working days. Know about it in detail..

Delhi Schools To Have 220 Minimum Working Days

Delhi schools have been directed to observe a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year, according to a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued on Monday. “As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December),” the circular stated.

It said that prior to the commencement of the academic year and before the observance of the holidays, the heads of government schools must ensure that 220 working days are completed. “The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance of the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management,” the DoE said.

