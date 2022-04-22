New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Earlier the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to keep the schools open despite rising number of covid cases in the national capital. The SOP outlines various precautionary measures to be adopted in schools to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection in addition to compliance of measures/guidelines issued by the city government from time to time. Some of the SOPs to be followed are quarantine room to be available at schools, teachers will have to ask daily the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members.Also Read - From No-Fine Mask to Corona Restrictions, Here's How Karnataka is Preparing to Tackle Possible 4th COVID Wave

Delhi govt issues detailed guidelines for schools

Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning Parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationary items etc. Quarantine room have to be available at schools Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members. Head of school should ensure that all eligible students/staff/guests should wear face masks properly. School should encourage vaccnination among the students and parents. Schools should use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students.

Delhi government issues Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of COVID19 in schools SOPs to be followed- Quarantine room to be available at schools; Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members pic.twitter.com/cToYRADhY3 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

School students and teachers infected with Coronavirus

Schools in Delhi were reopened for students in March 2022 after a gap of almost two years due to the pandemic. Fresh COVID cases were reported among students and teachers who were attending offline schools this month. As per experts, closing schools again can harm the studies further. Also Read - BREAKING: Firing Outside Delhi's Rohini Court After Minor Skirmish Between Lawyer And His Client, 2 Injured

Earlier this month, Manish Sisodia had said that the schools have been ordered to close even if a single student tests positive on the school premises.

On April 14, over 300 fresh Covid cases were reported in Delhi. The previous guidelines dated April 15 highlighted that the schools in the capital have been ordered to close the wing or the complete school in case a student, teacher or staff is found COVID positive. In case any positive case is reported, schools will have to follow COVID protocol and guidelines and inform DoE.

The guidelines also mention that students, teachers and other staff members must wear masks at all times. It has also been advised for regular washing of hands and social distancing measures to continue. However, a final decision will be taken today in the DDMA meeting.