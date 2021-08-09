New Delhi: Schools in Delhi have partially reopened for Classes 10 and 12 for admission, counselling and practical activities from Monday, August 9. “Schools to partially open for Class X and XII students in Delhi from August 9; Students can visit their schools for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced on Sunday.Also Read - Delhi Schools to Reopen For Classes 10 & 12 From Monday For Admission, Counselling And Practical Activities

Following the development, the Delhi government has issued SOPs to be followed in schools during visits of students for admission, counselling, guidance and practical activities related to board exams. COVID symptomatic students/teachers won't be allowed to enter the schools, an official order read.

Check the full list of guidelines issued by DDMA here:

The decision to reopen the schools came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed officials to set up an expert committee to chalk out a detailed plan noting that there is no harm now in reopening schools in the national capital. The directive was issued at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Baijal, which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the meeting that prolonged school closure has led to major learning losses and majority of parents want schools to reopen.