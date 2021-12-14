New Delhi: As the air quality in the national capital has improved, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that Delhi government will forward two applications to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) suggesting that schools (for students from Class 6) and colleges should be reopened with immediate effect, and for the primary section to Class 5 it should be resumed from Dec 20. A final call decision on reopening schools will be taken by CAQM soon. “All public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education,” the CAQM had stated earlier.Also Read - Delhi On Alert After Detection of 4 Fresh Omicron Cases; India's Tally Mounts to 45 | Key Points

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday said that decision on opening a school will be taken only after winter vacation. “We will talk to the Air Quality Commission. Now winter vacation is also coming, I think some decision will be taken only after that,” a leading portal quoted CM Kejriwal as saying. Also Read - Delhi's First Omicron Patient Discharged From Hospital

Due to ‘very poor’ air quality, all schools in Delhi were asked to remain closed till further orders. Notably, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Delhi government over rising pollution levels after which it had suspended the physical classes in schools. Also Read - Hanging House Found Inside Delhi Assembly Premises. Here's What Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Said

While stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab is reported to be a major source of pollution in the capital, dust from the construction and demolition activities, vehicular emission and pollution from open burning contribute as the city’s own source of pollution.

Earlier on November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced to shut down physical classes in schools for a week, adding that education will continue in virtual mode. After a gap of almost two weeks, all schools in the national capital had reopened on November 29.