Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools to Conclude Tomorrow? Know When Offline Classes Will Resume

Delhi School Winter Vacation: The winter break for schools in Delhi is scheduled to end tomorrow, January 6, 2024. A portion of Winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18, 2023. Winte

Delhi School Winter Vacation: The winter break for schools in Delhi is scheduled to end tomorrow, January 6, 2024. A portion of Winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18, 2023. Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15. “However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18, “a circular from the Directorate of Education reads. “In view of the above, the remaining portion of the Winter Vacation for Academic Session 202:3-2024 is scheduled to be observed from 01.01.2024 (Monday) to 06.01.2024 (Saturday),” the circular further read.

According to India Meteorological Department data, the cold wave continues to tighten its grip over Delhi-NCR with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees on Thursday morning. As the cold wave continued to hit the national capital, there’s a chance the government might extend a winter vacation break for school children. In other words, the scheduled winter break for Delhi schools, set from January 1 to January 6, 2024, could be extended due to the biting cold waves and low visibility. (However, this is just a possibility and an official order can be expected soon regarding the resumption of classes). Given that Saturday(January 6) marks the end of the break, it is important to note whether the schools will reopen on Monday or not. To know more, read this story.

Delhi-NCR shivers in biting cold, AQI remains ‘very poor’

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 15 degrees in the national capital today and the fog conditions are likely to decrease in the next two days, the IMD said, news agency ANI reported. While IMD said that the cold wave is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days in Delhi and the National Capital Region. According to IMD data, fog conditions were observed over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Bihar and dense fog prevailed over Madhya Pradesh and Tripura while the Jammu division experienced moderate fog conditions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality in several parts of Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday. As per the CPCB data, the Air Quality Index was recorded at 379 in RK Puram on Thursday morning, 312 in Lodhi Road, 377 ITO area, and 387 in the IGI Airport area. As per the India Meteorological Department(IMD), cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days and decrease thereafter. In addition, IMD said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of the plains of Northwest and East India during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter.

IMD Latest Update:

Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today) (in metres):

Haryana: Ambala- 25; West Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly-25; East Madhya Pradesh: Sagar-25; Punjab: Amritsar-50, Patiala–200; Delhi: Palam-50; West Rajasthan: Churu-50, Bikaner-200; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 5, 2024

IMD Health Advisory to the public

Meanwhile, IMD also issued a health advisory to the public warning against lung-related health impacts due to dense fog and cold wave. “Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath,” the IMD said. Warning against eye irritation, IMD said that pollutants in the air if exposed may tend to irritate the membranes of the eye causing various infections leading to redness or swelling of the eye.

Delhi School Reopening Status Uncertain as Winter Break Nears Conclusion on Jan 8

With the winter break poised to conclude tomorrow, the uncertainty looms over whether schools will resume on Monday or continue to remain closed.

The possibility of school reopening hinges on the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. If the AQI decreases to a safer level, the government may choose to reopen. Students, parents, and school staff are urged to await the official announcement. Any updates regarding this matter will also be communicated here.

An air quality index (AQI) is an indicator that is developed by government agencies to communicate to the people and masses how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. Remember, the higher the AQI, the worse the air.

AQI Category, Pollutants and Health Breakpoints Chart(Source: . Screenshot has been taken from 2014 PIB)

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

