Delhi School Reopening Latest News: Due to air pollution, the Delhi Education Department on Sunday issued a notice and said the physical classes will remain shut till further notice and added that the online classes, however, will continue.

Last week, the Delhi government had issued a similar order and had shut the classes till further order due to air pollution. In the order, the Delhi government had said that the institutions, which were just beginning to open after remaining closed through the Covid pandemic, will have to revert to the online mode of teaching.

Air pollution: All schools in Delhi to remain shut for physical classes till further orders, online education to continue, says Directorate of Education — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

Also Read - Haryana School Reopening: Physical Classes in Haryana To Begin With 100% Capacity From Dec 1

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had issued a series of directions to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to deal with the air pollution crisis.

The CAQM, apart from the closure of educational institutes, had directed that at least 50 per cent of the staff in government offices in Delhi-NCR be allowed to work from home.

The development comes at a time when Delhi’s air quality remained very poor on Sunday morning. The capital city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 AM. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.