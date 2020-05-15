New Delhi: Most people in Delhi do not want to send their kids to schools now, as kids are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, but once a decision is taken to resume educational activities, classes will have to be conducted with only 30 per cent of the total student strength, reports have suggested. Also Read - 'Is This Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan?': Twitter Compares Indian Migrant Boy With Syrian Refugee Kid, Bursts in Anger After Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh Reacts Insensitively

According to reports, the National Council for Educational Research and Training has prepared a guideline for the reopening of the schools but that would take some time — at least not in the fourth phase of lockdown which will commence from May 18. The NCERT guideline advises to call only 30 per cent of students at a time, The Print reported, so that social distancing among kids are maintained. There would be no gathering, assembly, play periods etc for a long time.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia had earlier hinted that the schools in the capital may reopen in July, but that won't be anything like school activities during the pre-COVID times.

A few days ago, the AAP government sought suggestions from Delhi people on lockdown 4.0. While most people want markets, shops, public transport to reopen in a restrictive and staggered manner, the reopening of the schools was not a priority.

Even in green zones, educational institutes are closed. Online classes are going on while the evaluation of central board papers has also begun. Every year, Delhi schools are shut during May and June for summer vacation. People are of the opinion that schools should resume only in July, after the summer vacation.