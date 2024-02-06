Home

Delhi Schools Timings Changed; To Resume Physical Classes At Regular Timings From Today

Following an improvement in the national capital's weather conditions, the education department has directed all government, government-aided, and private schools to resume physical classes at their usual timings, starting today, February 6, 2024.

Cold wave continues to grip Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Delhi schools are set to resume their physical classes as per their regular timings from Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Following an improvement in the national capital’s weather conditions, the education department has directed all government, government-aided, and private schools to resume physical classes at their usual timings, starting today, February 6, 2024. “In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all govt, govt-aided, and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings w.e.f. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday),” reads an order from Delhi’s Directorate of Education.

The order directed the heads of schools to inform students, parents, and staff about the change in timings well in time through suitable means of communication. Check the official notice below:-

In January 2024, the education department rescheduled school timings in response to the significant foggy conditions prevailing in the national capital. Delhi schools were commencing classes from 9:00 AM due to cold weather conditions. Moreover, DoE had also directed the schools not to hold classes beyond 5:00 PM.

Delhi Weather Update

Earlier on Monday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The weather office has forecast dense fog on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius and nine degrees, respectively.

