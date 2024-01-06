By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Schools To Re-Open On Jan 8, TIMINGS CHANGED | Check Details Here
Winter vacations in Delhi will end today and schools will re-open from Monday (January 6). Check Details Here
New Delhi: The winter vacations in the national capital are scheduled to end on Saturday (January 6), and schools are gearing up to reopen on Monday (January 9). Considering the cold wave, most of the schools have issued a notification regarding timing changes for morning classes. As per the notification from a private school, the timings for Class III – V will be from 9 am to 2.15 pm.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.