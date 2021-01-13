New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that schools in the national capital will reopen on January 18 for students of Class 10 and 12. The decision has been taken in light of preparations for the upcoming board exams, pre-board examinations and practical work. Also Read - ED Arrests Former TMC MP KD Singh in Money Laundering Case

Notably, students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be back to campus after more than nine months. The Delhi government has, however, requested schools to call students only after the consent of their parents and with necessary COVID-19 precautions.