New Delhi: As Covid cases in the National Capital witness massive dip, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government allowed schools in the city to reopen for classes nursery to class 8 from tomorrow i.e. February 14. The decision was taken during DDMA meeting held on February 4. To recall, the government had earlier allowed classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities to reopen from February 7, 2022.Also Read - AUD Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 22 Posts Begins on aud.ac.in| Here’s How to Apply

The Ministry of Education also conducted a review and allowed schools, colleges and universities to reopen as long as COVID safety protocols were followed by all. DDMA and Ministry of Education released guidelines for schools, colleges and universities to follow once they begin their reopening. Also Read - Two Sweet Shops Gutted In Massive Fire In Delhi's Uttam Nagar

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the guidelines below:

Vaccination of teachers has been made mandatory

Ensuring and monitoring proper cleaning and sanitation facilities in the school

Usage of mask has also been made mandatory

Maintaining at least 6 feet distance between students in the seating plan

Social distancing is to be maintained at all times in the staff rooms, office area, assembly hall and other common areas

Flexible, staggered and reduced timings for different classes.

Owing to the dip in the covid cases, many Universities in Delhi such as Jawaharlal Nehu University and University of Delhi have begun to reopen at 100% strength. As of now, teachers are preparing to conduct learning outside the classes in ventilated areas. Also Read - Confirmed Ticket, Face Mask: Railways Issues Fresh Guidelines For Train Passengers

Delhi government has also directed schools to prioritise the ‘well-being’ of the students for the first two weeks once they return.