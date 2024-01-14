By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Schools To Reopen Tomorrow, No Physical Classes After 5 PM Allowed; Key Points
Delhi: All schools in Delhi are scheduled to open physically on January 15, i.e., Monday. The schools are opening as the extended winter break ends but as a precautionary measure for the pollution and foggy situation, no school, including those on double shift, is allowed to open at 9 AM. Moreover, the schools are also ordered not to schedule classes beyond 5 PM in order to ensure the safety of students.
