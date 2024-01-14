Delhi Schools To Reopen Tomorrow, No Physical Classes After 5 PM Allowed; Key Points

Home

Delhi: All schools in Delhi are scheduled to open physically on January 15, i.e., Monday. The schools are opening as the extended winter break ends but as a precautionary measure for the pollution and foggy situation, no school, including those on double shift, is allowed to open at 9 AM. Moreover, the schools are also ordered not to schedule classes beyond 5 PM in order to ensure the safety of students.

