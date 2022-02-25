New Delhi: With Covid-19 cases declining rapidly, Educational institutions in the national capital to function in full capacity from April 1, DDMA confirmed on Friday. Earlier this month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on February 4 had asked the hybrid model of learning to continue. The school authorities had been calling for an end to online classes after the covid-19 situation improved.Also Read - Delhi Govt School Students to Get Free Coaching For NEET, JEE Entrance Exams

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had also decided to lift all COVID-19 induced restrictions from the city. The decision was taken at the DDMA meeting which took place under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm.