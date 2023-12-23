Home

Education

Delhi Schools Advised To Go ONLINE? Focus On Govt’s Action Plan As Air Quality Deteriorates Again

Delhi Schools Advised To Go ONLINE? Focus On Govt’s Action Plan As Air Quality Deteriorates Again

Delhi Schools Reopening: As vast swathes of North India continued to reel under the effects of the falling mercury, a thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, affecting visibilit

Air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category for the sixth straight day.

Delhi Schools Reopening: As vast swathes of North India continued to reel under the effects of the falling mercury, a thick layer of fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday, affecting visibility. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research(SAFAR-India), was recorded in the ‘Very Poor‘ range at 8:07 AM on Saturday. Due to the escalating pollution in Delhi, there’s a chance the government might announce an early winter break for children. The scheduled winter break for Delhi schools, set from January 1 to January 6, 2024, could be rescheduled due to the deteriorating air quality.

Trending Now

According to the circular(dated December 6) from the Directorate of Education, winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to six days and will begin from January 1, 2024. Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15. “However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18,” reads the circular. The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024. However, seeing the declining air quality in the city, the slated winter break for Delhi Schools might be rescheduled.

You may like to read

GRAP-III Invoked in Delhi As Air Quality Dips

Amid worsening air quality in the city and NCR, the Delhi government on Friday imposed a ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital in view of an order of the Centre’s air quality management panel. A PIB press release states that State Governments in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

An 8-point action plan as per Stage III of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR. This 8-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC. These steps are:

Further, intensify the frequency of mechanised/ vacuum-based sweeping of roads.

Ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, and ensure proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites/ landfills.

Further, intensify public transport services. Introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

Construction & Demolition activities:

(i) Enforce strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except for the following categories of projects:

Projects for Railway services / Railway stations

Projects for Metro Rail Services and stations

Airports and Inter State Bus Terminals

National security/ defence related activities/ projects of national importance;

Hospitals/ health care facilities

Linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission/distribution, pipelines etc.

Sanitation projects like sewage treatment plants and water supply projects etc.;

Ancillary activities, specific to and supplementing the above noted categories of projects.

Note: The above exemptions shall be further subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules, dust prevention/ control norms including compliance with the directions of the Commission issued from time to time in this regard.

The above exemptions shall be further subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules, dust prevention/ control norms including compliance with the directions of the Commission issued from time to time in this regard. (ii) Other than the projects exempted under (i) above, dust generating/ air pollution causing C&D activities to be strictly banned during this period shall include:

Earthwork for excavation and filling including boring & drilling works.

All structural construction works including fabrication and welding operations.

Demolition works.

Loading & unloading of construction materials anywhere within or outside the project sites.

Transfer of raw materials either manually or through conveyor belts, including fly ash.

Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads.

Operation of batching plant.

Laying of sewer line, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling by open trench system.

Cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials.

Grinding activities.

Piling work.

Water Proofing work.

Painting, Polishing and varnishing works etc.

Road construction/ repair works including paving of sidewalks / pathways and central verges etc.

Close down operations of stone crushers

Close down all mining and associated activities in NCR.

NCR State Govts. / GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

State Govts. in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.