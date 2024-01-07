Home

Delhi Govt Extends Winter Vacations For Schools, Then Withdraws Order Immediately

Delhi government sent across an order, extending the winter vacations for all schools in the capital and then hours later, withdrew its own order. Read to know final decision..

Representative Image

New Delhi: The national capital has been experiencing severe winters for the last few days, with maximum and minimum temperatures plunging below normal. The cold winters are accompanied with dense fog and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is also predicting rainfall in the coming days. In such adverse weather conditions, the government has closed all schools as it is extremely difficult for students to reach their schools early in the morning. The Delhi Government, issued an order regarding the extension of the winter vacations at schools and then hours later, withdrew its own order; a decision regarding the same will be taken later today.

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Of Winter Vacation Extension

As mentioned earlier, hours after the issuance, the Delhi government retracted an order pertaining to the extension of winter vacation in schools within the national capital.The Department of Education clarified that the earlier order, which extended the winter break, was mistakenly issued. It has been immediately withdrawn, and a decision regarding the matter will be made tomorrow morning.

The Delhi government, in the previous order, extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) in light of ‘extreme cold waves and IMD’s yellow alert’. However later, Delhi’s Directorate of Education said that further orders regarding winter break may be issued in due course. “Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course,” the updated order read.

Delhi Weather As Predicted By IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert in the national capital due to the very dense fog both in the mornings and in the evenings. Apart from the yellow alert, IMD has also issued a ‘Cold Day’ warning for Delhi and other states in order to caution the residents about the anticipated dip in temperature below 10 degree Celsius. The temperatures in Delhi have as it is been low and now, to the dismay of the people, IMD has predicted that the city may experience light rainfall in the coming few days, especially between January 8, 2024 to January 10, 2024. January 4, 2024 was recorded as the coldest day in two years as the maximum temperature in the Delhi-NCR region plunged to 7-8 degrees Celsius below the season’s normal.

