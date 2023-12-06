Home

Education

Delhi Schools Winter Vacation Reduced To 6 Days, To Begin From THIS Date

Delhi Schools Winter Vacation Reduced To 6 Days, To Begin From THIS Date

Winter Vacations in Delhi schools have been reduced to six days from 15.

Representational image (unsplash.com)

Delhi Schools Winter Vacation: The Directorate of Education (DoE) released a circular on Wednesday according to which the Winter Vacations in Delhi schools have been reduced to six days from 15 and the same will begin from January 1, 2024.

Trending Now

As per the earlier timetable, the winter vacations for the academic session 2023-24 were scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15.

You may like to read

“However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18,” the circular read.

The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024.

“All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents,” the DoE said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.