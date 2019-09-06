New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Primary Teachers (PMTs), nursery teachers and Junior Engineer (JE) civil. The same was released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, which is the official website of the DSSB,

In all, notification has been issued to fill 982 vacancies-637 for PMT, 141 for nursery teachers and 204 for JE civil.

How to apply for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Exam 2019?

Interested candidates can apply for the exam on dsssb.delhi.gov.in between September 15 and October 16. Also, as per the official notification, only online applications will be accepted. While the examination date is yet to be announced, admit cards will be issued only a week before the exam.

The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board

The DSSSB is a board that conducts recruitment exams for various posts under the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi. Besides conducting the exam every year, the board also releases vacancy notices for different posts with details like exam dates, pay scale, eligibility criteria etc.