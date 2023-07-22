Home

Education

Delhi Teachers University Admission 2023: Registration For MA Educational Studies Course Begins Soon at delhiteachersuniversity.edu.in

Delhi Teachers University Admission 2023: Registration For MA Educational Studies Course Begins Soon at delhiteachersuniversity.edu.in

Delhi Teachers University MA Admission 2023: Candidates can fill up the application form at delhiteachersuniversity.edu.in. The last date to apply is August 20.

Delhi Teachers University MA Admission 2023: The last date to apply is August 20.

Delhi Teachers University Admission 2023: Delhi Teachers University is all set to begin the application process for its two-year MA Educational Studies course. Candidates planning to pursue an MA Educational Studies course can fill up the application form at delhiteachersuniversity.edu.in. The last date to apply is August 20.

Trending Now

Delhi Teachers University has been established through the Delhi Teachers University Act, 2022 (Delhi Act 02 of 2022), on January 26, 2022. The University is dedicated to evolve efficiently in both Pre-service and In-service stages across the school levels in areas of Educational studies, Leadership and Policy.

You may like to read

Delhi Teachers University Admission 2023: MA Educational Studies Course Registration Dates

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Uploading of admission brochure July 21 :

Uploading of detailed schedule July 21 Start of Online Registration Process July 24 Submission of Online Application andPayment o Application Fee July 24 to August 20

Delhi Teachers University MA Educational Studies Eligibility

M.A. (Educational Studies): Must have passed at least 3 Years or 4 years Bachelor Degree from a recognized university as on last date of submission of application form. Must have secured at least *50% marks in aggregate for all the three years.

Delhi Teachers University MA Educational Studies Selection

Admission to MA(Education) 2022-23 Course shall be made on merit drawn on the basis of Marks obtained at

Graduation level, followed by interview, (if required).

Delhi Teachers University MA Educational Studies Application Fee

Application Fee: Rs.1000/(Rupees One thousand only)- for Genaeral Category &Rs 500/- (Rupees Five hundred only)for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidate, to be submitted online along with the application form through payment gateway.

Delhi Teachers University MA Educational Studies Course Fee

Rs. 40,000/-(Forty thousand only) per annum to be paid by the candidates, excluding the examination fee. The application fee will be accepted in online mode only. There will be a total of 54 no. of seats in MA (Educational Studies).

Delhi Teachers University Admission 2023: Prospectus PDF

Delhi Teachers University Admission 2023: Application Form(to be active soon)

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to visit the Website of Delhi Teachers University at http//:delhiteachersuniversity.edu.in. Check step by step guide to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website of Delhi Teachers University at delhiteachersuniversity.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply for MA(Educational Studies) Course 2023-24.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

All the payments i.e. application fees / counselling fees must be submitted by online mode only in the applicants login. “Form should be filled in Block Capital Letter in English,” the University in an official notification said. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi Teachers University.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES