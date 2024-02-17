Home

Delhi University 100th Annual Convocation on Feb 24; Check Venue, Important Guidelines

The 100th Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi will be held on February 24, 2024, at 9:00 AM in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex(North Complex).

The Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi for presenting the Medals/Prizes to the meritorious students and for conferring upon the Degrees to the successful candidates of the examination 2023 will be held on February 24, 2024 at 9.00 AM. The convocation will be held in the Multipurpose Hall, Delhi University Sports Stadium Complex, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007. Candidates will be admitted to the respective degrees i.e. Ph.D./D.M./M.Ch. and for Medals and prizes in the Convocation

